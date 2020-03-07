Letter to the editor: Defining political ideology is tricky

Editor:

Bernie and AOC are self-identified as democratic socialists. This is not the same as formal socialism as developed in the 19th century and the direct opposite of the form of socialism as perverted by the Communists and Nazis.

The French invented the word “socialism” in 1827 and is all-inclusive. Socialism is actually simplistic—the government owning all the means of production— and, in my reading, much too unsophisticated for the 21st century. That approach which deals with the complexities of the moment successfully is Post-Keynesian economics. In this very widely accepted concept, the complexities of the time are managed by applying market capitalism to all those areas that capitalism succeeds at best, like Apple, and what might be called socialism to those areas where capitalism doesn't work such as Social Security, health care, education and the greatest and most successful socialist experiment of all time, the U.S. military.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}