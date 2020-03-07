Letter to the editor: Defining political ideology is tricky

Editor:
Bernie and AOC are self-identified as democratic socialists. This is not the same as formal socialism as developed in the 19th century and the direct opposite of the form of socialism as perverted by the Communists and Nazis.
The French invented the word “socialism” in 1827 and is all-inclusive. Socialism is actually simplistic—the government owning all the means of production— and, in my reading, much too unsophisticated for the 21st century. That approach which deals with the complexities of the moment successfully is Post-Keynesian economics. In this very widely accepted concept, the complexities of the time are managed by applying market capitalism to all those areas that capitalism succeeds at best, like Apple, and what might be called socialism to those areas where capitalism doesn't work such as Social Security, health care, education and the greatest and most successful socialist experiment of all time, the U.S. military.
You have free articles remaining.
What Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez means when she says “socialism” is Post-Keynesian economics. Politically, this is called Social Democracy. AOC in all of her copy and speeches so far brings up FDR and the New Deal almost exclusively. AOC and her followers were born long after the House un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and Sen. Joe McCarthy were ended. They do not realize how well Republicans have demagogued this name in the past. In many ways, though, they are right in that fear of being demagogued should not exist. It has been 63 years since the death of McCarthy! Enough!
AOC wants the top tax rate to be 72%. Eisenhower in the ‘50s kept that rate at 92%. And AOC and Bernie are radical?
Bernie Sanders, AOC and her squad are all Social Democrats. Like FDR.
Richard Dudley, Queensbury