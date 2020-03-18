Letter to the editor: Defending rights of gun owners

Editor:

This letter is to once again educate Al Scoonzarielli. He seems to want to twist my words so I will try to help him understand the meaning of the second Amendment.

The most recent Supreme Court decision ruled that the Right to Bear Arms is an individual right, unconnected with service in a Militia (District of Columbia v Heller), 554 U.S. 570 (2008).

Now going back to our founders. They were worried by a standing army, because they feared coups. Ratified in 1791, the second Amendment was discussed because having just used guns and other arms to ward off the English, it was created to give citizens the opportunity to fight back against a tyrannical Federal Government.

Thomas Jefferson addressed the issue of guns in the wrong hands: "The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes... such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for assailants; they serve rather to encourage than prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man."

As you just admitted, the arms in the wrong hands hurt good people who are unarmed.