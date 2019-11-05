Editor:
I believe that our best public servants are folks who have a deep history of sincere dedication to our greater community; they respond to residents’ concerns, work to enhance our quality of life, are deeply involved with our local benefit organizations and, most importantly, will work cooperatively with others to achieve the above. If you agree with me, then please join me in voting for Harrison Freer for Queensbury’s Ward 2, Jennifer Switzer for Queensbury’s Ward 4 and Jean Lapper for Queensbury county supervisor. For additional information on why we should vote for these outstanding individuals, please see my Strough for Supervisor website.
John Strough, Queensbury