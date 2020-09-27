Letter to the editor: Decrepit Ginsburg held on too long

Editor:

Instead of doing the honorable thing and leaving office while she was of sound mind and body, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hung on until she was clearly too physically and mentally decrepit to sit on the bench.

While I have no hard evidence to prove it, I believe that in her final years on the bench she did no more than to pen her name on opinions that were written by her faceless, nameless and unaccountable law clerks, and this is exactly what we should not expect from a Supreme Court Justice.

It's bad enough when elected officials want to hang on to their office until they are carried out feet first, but at least the voters can "term limit" them by voting them out of office.

Supreme Court justices and lower federal court judges get lifetime appointments and are essentially accountable to nobody. They can only be removed by impeachment in the House (majority vote), followed by a trial in the Senate and then conviction/removal (two-thirds supermajority vote). For a sitting Supreme Court justice, this has happened only once since the founding of the United States, and the justice was not removed.