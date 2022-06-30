 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Decency is not on this year's ballot

At a Saturday night celebration of the overruling of Roe v. Wade, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, joined by former President Donald Trump, enthusiastically stated that the reversal was a "victory for white life.” While her staff attempted to repair the damage done by Mrs. Miller’s statement, the damage had been already done. Sometimes, our unconscious when under stress reveals our true feelings.

Congresswoman Stefanik has always remained silent at these moments over her political career whenever one of her fellow Republicans makes what is an equally outrageous comment.

Courage to speak out against such appalling comments at times like these is what America gravely needs. The voters in the 21st Congressional District, as usual, will ignore such remarks, as decades of political ambition is eroding what little decency remains.

We should not send back to Congress anyone who makes indecent remarks. Unfortunately, the 21st District Republicans will return Congresswoman Stefanik for another term where her blind ambition she hopes will be rewarded by former President Donald Trump, should he get the nomination, and be picked as his vice president running mate.

Once again we must remind ourselves that our political leaders are picked by us. Unfortunately, decency is not on the ballot.

David Gottesman, North Creek

