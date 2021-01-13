Letter to the editor: Decency, integrity should be factors in vote

Editor:

Hopefully, the next time people vote for their leaders, they'll consider more than party affiliation or ideology when they consider which candidate to support. While decency and integrity certainly don't, by themselves, qualify someone to hold office, the absence of one or both of these traits should certainly disqualify a candidate from holding office.

There was ample evidence before 2016 that Donald Trump clearly lacked both of these traits. He should never have been elected in the first place and shouldn't even have been chosen as the standard bearer for the Republican Party.

If the majority of voters continue to ignore the importance of these two traits, they will have no one but themselves to blame for any future failures of leadership, like we have witnessed over the past four years. Just think how many lives could have been saved by a rational response to the coronavirus outbreak a year ago.

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

