Editor:
The winners of the League of Women Voters debates in Saratoga Springs are obvious.
Mayor: Meg Kelly accomplished more in two years than the previous mayor accomplished in four. The new City Center garage and Geyser Trail are two high profile examples.
Finance: Michele Madigan has kept taxes flat for eight years. Her challenger obviously doesn’t understand how to develop and manage the city’s $50,000,000 budget. For example: The challenger doesn’t even know that NY state requires Saratoga Springs keep a reserve fund, a critical safety measure. It’s frightening that during eight months of campaigning, she didn’t care enough to learn about the job.
Public Works: Skip Scirocco has improved the water infrastructure and increased our water supply. Additionally, he is leading the complex reconstruction of City Hall after it was hit by lightning. His challenger was antagonistic, flinging accusations rather than solutions, proving he would hinder the team successfully running Saratoga Springs.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Safety: Robin Dalton, the newcomer, has done her homework and obviously is ready to step into this leadership position.
Supervisors: Matt Veitch and Steve Mittler would make the best team to help Saratoga Springs at the county.
Please join me and vote for these debate winners.
Bonnie Sellers, Saratoga Springs