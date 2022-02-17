Letter to the editor: Debate should be encouraged

Editor:

Representative Stefanik is at it again. Now she is helping change the definition of words to bolster her cause. The dictionary defines the word “discourse” as “written or spoken communication or debate.” Regardless of it being political, social, educational or religious, nowhere should discourse be legitimized that includes heinous intentional criminal acts.

Hearty debate should be encouraged as should peaceful public demonstration. Even though I do not personally agree with Rep. Stefanik’s stance on a multitude of issues, I do not have the right to break into her offices, injure her staff and threaten death because of those differences. That is criminal!

Ironically, a truly legitimate form of political discourse should be the right to vote freely and easily but that is evidently not in her wheelhouse. It is a shame that for all intents and purposes that Rep. Stefanik’s posture on legitimate political discourse is to discard 81,283,098 Americans’ votes and turn democracy on its head. Who is the radical now?

Chuck Damp, Ray Brook

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0