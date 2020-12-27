Letter to the editor: Dean Road project has problems

Editor:
Responding to the editorial regarding the proposed apartments on Dean Road — he should have done this before he built 15 houses there. Is this a strain on the sewer? I believe more cars means more speeding cars. Which ones will be saved for seniors? The third floor. Any elevators? There is water in basements now. Will this get worse?
I live nearby, this area is far from residential. I call it country, from Dix Avenue to Route 149 and from Route 4 to County Line Road. Also, if you build 252 homes that will generate more than $1.5 million every year! More than enough to be able to maintain it. How much taxes will 252 apartments bring in? I’m betting not nearly $1.5 million.
Keith Loucks, Hudson Falls