Letter to the editor: Dean Road is peaceful, rural

Editor:

I have a dog. To go to a large animal supply store, travel through the large intersection in Queensbury of Aviation Road crossing Route 9, then continue on Quaker Road to Dix Avenue, take that left to the animal supply store.

On the return trip, thirsty for minimum traffic, turn right onto Dean Road. What a treat! Few cars, few houses, barns, some farm animals, tons of clean fresh air and a lot of peace. Hate to see that atmosphere disappear.

Not now, but years ago, one homeowner, 100 yards or so off the road, had an assortment of steers, one of each kind, some with oddly curved horns, and I’d stop and stare and they stared back. What a treat and then a pair of white geese who honked at me, loved it!

These poor landowners are now looking for determents like flood, traffic, school, emergency. Can’t they just say they don’t want the builder to ruin the flavor of their rural neighborhood, which 252 apartments would?

I live a long way from Dean Road so maybe shouldn’t voice an opinion. Is it greed motivating the building proposal? Do people who live on Dean Road have a right to object? If not, who?