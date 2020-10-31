Letter to the editor: Davis would work for all of NY-21

Editor:

The 2020 election will be one of the most important elections in recent memory. It's time to fix what is wrong with our political system and that is why I am asking for you to vote for Kimberly Davis for New York Senate.

Kimberly will bring to Albany the work ethic and the bipartisanship that is needed to bridge the deep divides that exist today in our government. We need representatives in Albany that are there to work for all the people in New York state, not just a few.

Kimberly's ability to work across party lines will be a great asset to our state. I personally do not know anyone who is more committed to public service and serving the greater good than Kimberly Davis, so I hope you will join me on Nov. 3 in electing her to the New York Senate.

David Kerr, Plattsburgh

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0