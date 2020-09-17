Letter to the editor: Davis would be effective senator

Editor:

I recently received a postcard from NY Assembly Member Dan Stec, promising to expand broadband internet in the North Country if he’s elected to the state Senate. That’s good, but every candidate supports that.

I plan to vote for his opponent, Kimberly Davis. Mr. Stec has a mixed voting record in the Assembly. I applaud him for supporting S08298, which prohibits the state of New York from selling or displaying symbols of hate, specifically the Battle Flag of the Confederacy.

But I’m concerned about his vote against S08370, allowing voters an opportunity to cure deficiencies regarding absentee ballots. Currently, an absentee ballot can be rejected without offering voters a chance to correct a mistake, as is routinely done if the voter attempts to cast a defective ballot on a voting machine.

I can trust Kimberly Davis to advocate for our absentee voting rights and the future much-needed state election reforms. That’s why I can rely on her to advance North Country infrastructure improvements, such as expanding broadband access.