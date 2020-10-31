Letter to the editor: Davis is the smartest choice for NY Senate

Editor:

Kimberly Davis is absolutely the smartest choice for the North Country’s NY-45 Senate seat! If elected, she will be in the majority party in the Senate, the party in power. This translates into greater resources for the North Country and a direct line to, and support of, legislation that Kimberly Davis would bring to the Senate to benefit the North Country. With the current Supreme Court hearings to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we have seen how important it is to be in the majority party.

Kimberly Davis is a person of great integrity. When she makes a promise, she keeps her word. She possesses an excellent grasp of finance and budgeting; she works tirelessly, she listens, and she is a problem-solver.

Kimberly Davis has been endorsed by 11 unions, including the NYS AFL-CIO, IBEW, NYS Nurses Association, Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers, NYS Laborers, UAW Region 9, CSEA Local 1000, NYS Public Employees Federation, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Service Employees International Union. This broad support of unions shows Davis’ deep understanding of the issues facing union members.