Letter to the editor: Davis is careful and calm candidate

Editor:

Most voters are by now tired of campaigns mired in insulting and intensely partisan language. We may be longing to support a candidate who is quiet, sound and suited for the position. Kimberley Davis is that candidate.

Davis introduced ethics reforms to prevent elected officials from profiting on foreclosures. She took sound and effective steps to ensure a bipartisan budget in her duties as county treasurer. Kimberly is an active community servant, recognized by national Kiwanis awards, and by her fellow citizens.

Kimberly will be a voice for the 45th Senate District, not a parrot, repeating spurious claims of fear-mongering distractors. She recognizes that New York is one governmental entity composed of many diverse communities. She is a uniter, not a divider.

Finally, Kimberly Davis will go to Albany to represent the citizens of this district, as an advocate, not as a career politician. If you too are tired of the shrill, misleading and hyperpartisan voices that would raise our fears, vote for a sound, balanced candidate with a long-term goal of investment and representation for our near future.

As a veteran, and as a community teacher, I've known Kimberly for several decades. She has my vote.

Forrest E. Studebaker, Plattsburgh

