Editor:
Let me get this straight. A 48-year-old local man from Hudson Falls gets a job as a day care worker at a local day care center and admits to sexually abusing one 4-year-old child and one 6-year-old child, and the day care is still open and the pervert is getting no jail time? If I read your article correctly, he confessed to three felonies and two misdemeanors. What? Probation for robbing two babies of their innocence. Who becomes accountable? David Saladin should be in jail. Our community should be enraged. I am.
John Brock, Queensbury