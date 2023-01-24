Letter to the editor: Data doesn’t support 'soft on crime' stance

I caution/challenge the author, editors and elected representatives to provide the actual statistical data supporting or refuting their position that bail reform has caused an increase in crime and recidivism, as published Jan. 15, 2023.

The data is easily available from the NYSDCJS, the FBI and any other state criminal justice division (if trustworthy, proper analysis of crime data, as it relates to “Bail Reform,” requires some expertise in comparing trends over the long term, say 40 years (not unlike weather to climate) and should include consideration for the recent events and variables, such the COVID lockdown, poverty trends (hopelessness), statistics from states without changes to bail and the increase in rhetoric promoting hate, division and domestic terrorism.

I believe the actual data doesn’t support the “Soft on Crime” talking points that appeal to all too many uninformed persons and monetization of headlines.

As a matter of judicial discretion, in New York, local court judges don’t need a high school diploma to be elected and empowered to set bail on criminal defendants. The “Safe Streets” or “Soft on Crime” argument is an inadmissible argument and reversible error at any criminal trial. Furthermore, local court judges are provided with a basic course that teaches collection of fines and managing the checking account. It is impossible to teach discretion, criminal procedure, the rules of evidence and the constitutional presumption of innocence.

When locally elected representatives chime in, don’t forget our counties built jails to house out-of-county inmates as a profit-making enterprise.

Finally, it should be noted a congressional representative speaking about state bail reform or any matter reserved to the state is a constitutional jurisdictional violation. The NY-21 rep. is a consistently unapologetic nihilistic traitor to our Constitution.

Excelsior. E pluribus unum. Fight truth decay.

Michael Stern,

Argyle