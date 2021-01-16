Letter to the editor: Dangerous words preceded the riot

Editor:

Painfully obvious last Wednesday was the violence of mobs storming our Capitol, like Kristallnacht in Nazi Germany, like Brownshirts and KKK, threatening death. But it wasn’t just thugs on the ground. Trump’s tweets about voter fraud, a stolen election and him winning by a landslide stirred followers into a rage to “save our country.”

Marching with Trump were his obedient enablers in Congress, repeating lies, questioning Biden’s presidency, warning of liberals, Democrats, socialists plunging our country into chaos, willfully ignoring the real danger of this autocrat demanding absolute power, condemning news as “fake,” threatening and firing anyone questioning him — most recently Pence — his mob shouting “kill Pence!”

Trump’s danger has been very obvious for years, a danger most Republicans in the Senate and House chose to ignore, echoing his lies, supporting him, and now seemingly surprised at the obvious consequences of his words and actions. Above Trump and the Republicans are the corporate sponsors funding those politicians to support their greed. And his loyal voters, also complicit.