Letter to the editor: Dangerous spots need to be fixed

Editor:

As someone who frequents the Quaker Road Hannaford quite often, it’s hard not to notice that it’s becoming harder and harder to exit both turning right on to Quaker or left on to Bay mainly because of unmaintained bushes starting to block the lane. Why haven’t the property owners been told to trim these by the town? Especially the one if your turn right on to Quaker — that one is starting to take up half the turning lane.

I feel the town is very lax in the regulation of these things, yet they are extremely controlling in all other aspects of the planning of buildings. These are becoming a safety issue with the vehicles going in and out of this location every day and its proximity to an extremely high-traffic intersection.

So should an accident occur at one of these places, who will be at fault, the town from not properly enforcing the maintenance of these bushes or the property owner for not making sure the bushes allowed a person to see the traffic they were entering? Or both? From my perspective it’s both — both were negligent in their duties to the public and allowed these bushes to interfere with traffic.

Michael William, Queensbury

