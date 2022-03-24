Letter to the editor: Dangerous area must be fixed

Editor:

Governor Hochul: Do something before someone dies! It would be beneficial as our governor to raise the NYS DOT Thurman Bridge as well as raising state Route 418 and then raise the banks of the Hudson River due to it overflowing. Every year these roads flood due to the severe ice and melting stages.

A resident or someone crossing the bridge could easily find themselves in the situation where they become trapped in their car and sucked into the Hudson River, causing their death. There are also nearby homes that become flooded as the banks of the river are also not raised to prevent unnecessary deaths and flooding, causing these homeowners to purchase, if available, flood insurance.

Let us prevent an unnecessary death or deaths from occurring by raising state Route 418, NYS DOT Thurman Bridge and Hudson River banks by declaring this area a state of emergency.

With state Route 418 and NYS DOT Thurman Bridge raised, it will also prevent the inconvenience of the town of Thurman and surrounding residents from wasting gas and time in the future as well.

Helise Flickstein, Athol

