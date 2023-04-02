Elected by the people, funded by (George) Sorros, Alvin Bragg, the puppet DA of the Socialist Democratic party, has tried to make a mockery of an Americans' constitutional right to vote. He helps Biden, by eliminating the old guy's opponent.

Whether you're left or right, if you are an American you should be outraged at what this coward is doing to your country. There is no way, the Democrats have anything close to a candidate that can win against anyone of the Republican candidates, so they do what they have done for the past seven years. And look where that a mess this country is in. No baby formula, no over-the-counter drugs, $5 dollar gas, everyone ripping everybody off by raising prices, dropping size, and quality. In Manhattan, thugs roam the streets raping woman, bashing peoples' heads in, shooting innocent little girls that are standing in the wrong places. Stealing, hijacking, kicking down the doors of unarmed citizens. and Sorros' puppet is going after Mister Trump, because he wants to make things right again.

Moving ahead to the bag of wind in Hudson Falls that didn't have the nerve to mention me by name, I say, "If I am afraid to offend, I then cannot be honest."

You should do like I do, when I start reading Bernice's letters. I recognize it's her, and I move on. I don't agree with her, but she has her opinion, which I am not interested in. I do not bloviate. I leave that to the left. I know this is beyond your capacity, but if you can't take the heat, then you must be who I am speaking about. I leave the bloviating to you lefties that have nothing but name calling going for you!

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury