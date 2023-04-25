Here we go again with a letter writer who is spreading more GOP retoric and lies about the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Wants him to "do his job." Well, he IS doing his job, and whether Trump supporters like it or not, so was the grand jury. Enough evidence (I know supporters don't like that word) was presented to the grand jury, that they concluded an indictment was necessary. They also were "doing their job."

Trump fanatics have also been spewing out even more rhetoric about DA Bragg being easy on crime. Experts told fact check.org it was unlikely Bragg had or could have an impact on crime trends, and crime data for Manhattan don't match the GOP narrative. In fact, in 2023, New York isn't even on the list of 10 most dangerous states!

Andrew Karmen, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in NYC, told fact check.org via email: "I reject the entire premise of this current 'debate': that the policies of one DA in Manhattan could demonstrably impact the crime rates of a number of different types of offenses throughout the city over the past year or two."

"The DA of a borough can only work with the 'solved' cases that the police hand over to him," Karmen said. "So the DA cannot really influence the larger criminal activity problem throughout the borough or the entire city in any substantial way, since most offenders are still on the loose — the police have not figured out who they are and how to catch them."

Whether Trump supporters like it or not, the district attorney, investigators and grand jury all have been doing their jobs to bring an indictment against a citizen who has broken the law. Absolutely NO ONE is above the law. No one!

June Woodard,

Queensbury