Letter to the editor: D.C. voters deserve representation

Editor:

A recent letter decried legislation to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. as an “unconstitutional scheme” to “rig elections” for Democrats (“D.C. statehood must be stopped,” May 25).

That argument, popular among Republicans, conveniently ignores the fact that the disproportionate representation of low-population red states in the Senate is what gives their obstructionist, minority party the power to stall government at every turn. This advantageous distortion was aggressively pursued by the GOP in a late 19th century power grab and persists today.

Attributing their own behavior to the opposition is an all-too-typical GOP ploy; this hypocritical squawking about Democrats’ trying to “rig elections” is no exception. In addition to employing their favorite tactics of voter suppression and gerrymandering, they now are actively pushing to seize power over state election boards, undermining well-established procedures and norms to partisan advantage.

With GOP popularity sinking (for good reason), they know cheating is the only way they can win.