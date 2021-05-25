Letter to the editor: D.C. statehood must be stopped

Editor:

Regarding legislation to shrink Washington D.C. to a handful of federal buildings and create a 51st state from the remaining area, Democrats are using an unconstitutional scheme to rig congressional elections and gain two additional U.S. senators from a constituency that voted 92% for Biden.

Granting statehood violates the U.S. Constitution’s Article IV, Section 3, which says that any new state created from the territory of an existing state requires that state’s permission to come into existence. Since D.C. was created from Maryland, a change in its status also requires Maryland’s permission, which hasn’t happened.

Also, Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 of the Constitution makes the entire existing U.S. capital a district directly under the control of Congress. It says that Congress shall have the power “To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding 10 Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the Acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.”