I don't understand what all the fuss is over the debt reduction. Since Ronald Reagan, the Republican Party has staunchly and consistently believed in cutting taxes.

It's good for the party and the country.

President Trump believed in tax cuts so much that he was willing to add 1.7 trillion dollars to the debt on tax cuts to the rich in the midst of a pandemic in order to help us all out.

Well, if you're looking to cut something from the budget to make a deal, why don't you cut taxes on the rest of us. Thank you.

Richard Hernandez,

Eagle Bridge