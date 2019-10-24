Editor:
After reading the article on smoking in the paper, I would like to comment on how I quit, having smoked for 24 years; the last 3-4 were 2 ½ packs a day.
In October of 1988 at the age of 40, I married the love of my life. He had been a smoker, quitting years before. He never commented on my smoking; I realized he would be happy if I quit. So, on New Year’s Day, I decided to quit. It lasted about three weeks. I was miserable both mentally and physically, felt I had lost my best friend and went right back.
You have free articles remaining.
On Feb. 1, I decided I would try again, but set a date, which would be our first anniversary. I didn’t tell anyone, but every time I lit a cigarette or thought about it, I would remind myself that on Oct. 8 I would quit. Oct. 8 arrived, on vacation in Maine. Waking up that morning saying to myself, today is the day, but kept smoking as usual until 1:45 p.m. I lit a cigarette and said to myself this is your last. I quickly said to myself, but no one knows, so ... We were married at 2 p.m. At 2 p.m. I handed my cigarettes to my husband, said happy anniversary, this is your gift. His reply was not on vacation! I explained it was a gift, and you can’t give back gifts.
From then on, I never wanted or desired another cigarette. In fact, on the Tuesday when we returned home, I had lunch with a good friend who was a chain smoker and it never bothered me once. Thirty years later, I still feel it was the best gift I could have given to both of us. Basically I had hypnotized myself without realizing.
Sandi Parisi, Warrensburg