Regarding your March 24 report by Froma Harrop: “These Republicans are defunding the U.S., not China” she argues for “raising the cap on U.S. debt” because “defaulting on any part if its debt would have disastrous consequences.”

Ms. Harrop conveniently ignores the “disaster” that our national debt increased from $17.2 trillion in January 2020 to $31.6 trillion today with annual interest totaling $547 billion, the fourth-largest budget item. In effect, she supports the modern monetary theory that more debt, deficits, and money printing don’t matter and we can continue the welfare-warfare state indefinitely.

She also fails to point out that under our Constitution, only those powers that are enumerated in Article 1, Section 8 are legitimate. The Tenth Amendment confirms that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Thus, most federal programs are unconstitutional and should expire, including education ($94 billion), EPA ($73B), USDA ($302B), HUD ($249B), energy ($157B), foreign aid ($61B), and the UN ($11B). We can also save by bringing home troops to secure our border against the flood of illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, fentanyl and illegal guns.

As long as we pay the interest on the debt, cut spending and increase revenue, there is no need for default. Congress can increase revenue by cutting taxes and regulations to spur investment and create jobs, sell more oil and gas leases, restart the XL pipeline, and sell federal lands back to states financially well positioned to buy and maintain them.

The Feds own 27.1% of America (615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres), with 90% in 12 states including Nevada 84.94%; Utah, 64.9%; Idaho, 61.63%; Alaska, 61.24%; and Oregon 52.95%.

I say slash spending, sell Lands, and save America.

Robert E. Dufresne,

Rensselaer