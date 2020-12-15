Letter to the editor: Curfew men to protect the community

Editor:

Thank you for the editorial criticizing the Hudson Falls Police Department for their handling of the case of repeat attacks on women by “a white man of medium height.” The first thing that came to my mind was a quote by former Prime Minister Golda Meir, “If there is to be a curfew, let the men stay at home, not the women.” The actions of women are not the problem.

The second thought was that, if this was a man of color the police would be stopping men of color and harassing them. Why are they not actively stopping and questioning white men? Is it because they don’t want to profile someone resembling themselves? Are they stepping up patrols where people like to run and walk their dogs?

Your editorial is spot on. Actions have been too little and warnings too late.

Joy Muller-McCoola, Glens Falls

