Letter to the editor: Curb warming or face many horrors

Editor:

The economy. Think it will cost too much to convert everything, transportation, homes, offices, agriculture, etc. to 100% clean energy? It's expensive, but get this, the Earth has already gained 1 degree Celsius in temperature.

The damages due to global warming, fires, droughts, floods, sea level rise, tornadoes, hurricanes, cost us dearly — in the U.S., about 1% of GDP. At 1.5 degrees of warming, the world would be $20 trillion poorer, and at 2 degrees of warming, $40 trillion poorer. A 3.7 degree Celsius warming would cause $551 trillion in damages. Today, worldwide wealth is estimated at $280 trillion.

Meanwhile, we subsidize the fossil fuel industry at $5 trillion yearly. Think what we could do with that if we closed the old, polluting plants, installing clean, green energy instead.

Unfortunately, we can't wait. We need to reach 100% clean energy within the next decade or Earth's temperature will rise to the point where the results will be horrifying, in costs to both human and animal life, and economically. This will not be the world as we know it, the one on which global temperatures allowed the evolution of current life.