Letter to the editor: Cuomo wrong and so is Stefanik

Editor:

Calls to investigate new allegations against Cuomo are appropriate. He’s always been a nasty, vindictive micro-manager. New allegations of sexual harassment are disturbing and certainly warrant investigation. Similarly, claims of hiding data, involving the health and deaths of New Yorkers, are disturbing and need to be investigated.

What else should be investigated? The credibility and objectives of hypocrites who try to make such claims purely political. I’m looking at you, Elise.

Tell me, Elise, what did you have to say about the many charges of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and adultery against your idol, Donald Trump? I thought so. Stoney silence.

Did you demand the resignation of Donald Trump when he admitted to hiding information about the deadly nature of COVID-19? When he engaged in sedition on Jan. 6? When he lied about a “stolen” election? Oops, I almost forgot. You lied about that, too.

In Elise's own words, no sexual predator should lead New York state. No word on why her favorite sexual predator should have stayed in office.