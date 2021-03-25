Letter to the editor: Cuomo, Stefanik should move on

Editor:

I’d like to comment on our representative’s hate merchandise sales. Attorney General James is doing her job of investigating Gov. Cuomo. Elected state officials are capable of doing whatever will be required of them. What is Rep. Stefanik’s role in this beyond selling nasty knickknacks? Some of her colleagues would be appalled at the lack of follow-through in not including “Wanted: Dead or Alive.” So, credit for that?

I’ve seen polling where 40 some odd percent of Republicans are planning a hard pass on the vaccine. Don’t know if that’s representative of the district. In any case, it would be more public-spirited if she spent her time talking up the wonders of science.

I’d like to offer the suggestion that both our governor and our representative are past their sell-by dates. The drama was reduced bigly on Jan. 20. A great start. How about the two of them spend the next year and nine months serving their constituents and working on their reputations? Then move on to, I want to suggest religious orders, but really whatever.

Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward

