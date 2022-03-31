Letter to the editor: Cuomo should be brought to justice

Editor:

The worst governor in America needs to be held accountable.

While we all would like to move on and forget the disaster that was Andrew Cuomo, also known as the worst governor in America, we need to remember that he must be held accountable for his crimes. I am proud to see Representative Stefanik keep up the pressure on corrupt Cuomo and continue to call for him to be held accountable for his criminal actions.

It has been two years since Cuomo was praised for how he handled the pandemic, but it has been one year since it was revealed that over 4,000 people died unnecessarily in nursing homes due to Cuomo’s policies.

And we are approaching the one-year anniversary of Cuomo resigning over sexually harassing multiple women. Like Elise has stated again and again, Cuomo needs to be investigated and put in prison. There is no excuse for not bringing him to justice for his crimes against the people of this state.

Don Ward, Greenwich

