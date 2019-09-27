Editor:
Cuomo was wrong for doing what he did to the vape shops. Now he will see even more deaths, because those who bought flavored liquid will go to the black market.
My grandson, who owns a vape shop, only bought straight from the manufacturer. The ones that got sick bought it from people who dealt with the black market. Those are not pure. You should have done more research, meaning of research investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach conclusions. If you did your homework, Mr. Cuomo, you would have seen it was the black market juices that caused the deaths.
You have free articles remaining.
You caused many small businesses to close. While you’re on the role of closing businesses, how about breweries. Alcohol causes more deaths. It interferes with your brain, can damage the heart, causes strokes, high blood pressure, liver damage, car accidents that kill people.
Carol Garrison, Queensbury