In response to Geoffrey Opulski of Salem’s Oct. 19 posted letter to the editor — “What will Cuomo ban next in NY?” I do agree that cigarettes should be banned as I watch many family members die from or deal with cancer due to smoking cigarettes.
Following is information released to the media on Oct. 17 — "As of Oct. 15, officials counted at least 1,479 cases of vaping-related injuries in every state except Alaska as well as in the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory, according to the CDC; 33 deaths have been confirmed by the CDC in 24 states. In New York, a 17-year-old male from the Bronx was the first teenager to die. The teen was hospitalized in early September with a vaping-related respiratory illness and readmitted in late September. He died Oct. 4. New York health officials are investigating the products he vaped." (I removed the states mentioned due to length of this article.)
Should the governor sit by idly while so many are inflicted by respiratory illnesses and even death due to vaping? This type of smoking is very appealing to teens. Mr. Opulski seems more concerned about the income from selling these products than what it is doing to people. He is not thinking of the hardship or costs the families are dealing with due to the use of these products.
Chrissey Dittus, Lake George