Letter to the editor: Cuomo just didn't handle things right

Editor:

Gov. Cuomo messed up. Instead of inappropriate touching, he should have bragged openly about grabbing women's crotches, partied with porn stars, paid them to be quiet and called it all fake news.

He should have called COVID-19 a hoax and never issued a mask mandate, so 100,000 more New Yorkers would have died. And instead of governing, he should have told unending lies at Nuremburg-style rallies, where the crowds wore made-in-China clothing with his name on it.

Had he done so, 70 million voters would have considered him sent by God and wanted him to remain in office for life.

Bob Yarger, Gansevoort

