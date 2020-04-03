Letter to the editor: Cuomo is a true leader in time of crisis

Cuomo is a leader in a time of crisis
Editor:
One, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has shown himself to be a true leader. He holds daily press conferences to provide honest updates and factual information about the COVID-19 crisis. He takes a large number of questions from the press. He does not denigrate the question or the questioner. He answers them as best he can.
Compare this with the actions of the politician in the White House. Trump has proved himself to be insecure and incompetent and unable to provide honest, truthful information. He demands praise and adulation or he will not call or provide needed supplies and equipment. He ridicules anyone who asks a question he can’t handle or doesn’t like. His news is the epitome of fake news.
Withholding critical medical supplies and equipment from governors who do not sufficiently suck up to Trump is outrageously unethical and borders on being treasonous.
Trump got security briefings about coronavirus three months ago but kept it quiet and called the coronavirus a hoax until a couple of weeks ago.
Now, he has reassured us that he will be happy if only 100,000 of us die from the hoax.
The blood of innocents is dripping from his hands.
Al Muench, Chestertown
The Tanzanians are laughing at us now
Editor:
Do you ever wonder what other people around the world think of Americans? A few weeks ago, my wife texted a Tanzanian friend to see how she and some of our other friends there were doing with COVID-19. At that time, she said that she was doing fine, and the Tanzanians were having a lot of fun telling jokes about America’s obsession with toilet paper.
Roy Hansen, Glen Falls
China-blaming isn’t helping right now
Editor:
In response to the current public health crisis, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik introduced a resolution that blames China for the coronavirus.
It’s a hateful move that does nothing to help her constituents who are out of work or to help constituents, like many grocery store workers, who have been deemed essential but whose employers don’t provide health insurance.
The bill doesn’t provide protective gear to first-responders or testing kits to rural New York hospitals. Instead of protecting her constituents, Ms. Stefanik has chosen to spread hatred during a time of increased discrimination of and violence toward Chinese-Americans and people of Asian descent.
In a pandemic, I want a representative who will put her constituents first, without demonizing people based on their race, ethnicity or nation of origin.
I want a representative who has experience running a health care system that provides screenings and treatment, a representative with first-hand experience handling health crises, like the AIDS epidemic.
I want a representative who knows what it’s like to be a first-responder, to put her own life on the line.
That’s why I’m supporting Tedra Cobb, who has all this experience and more. She has devoted her life and career to supporting and protecting her community.
Sara Schaff, Plattsburgh
Perhaps companies could fill the gaps
Editor:
Don’t Dell and Hewlett-Packard make laptops in a sterile environment? Caps and gowns on their employees so particles and static don’t get into the computer? Microsoft makes software for the operating systems, can’t they be called upon to make the ventilators? Why are we asking Ford to re-tool?
I haven’t researched this, but it seems reasonable. Also, if Hanes makes underwear in the U.S., why can’t they make masks and gowns; all under the Defense Production Act. Seems like these could be churned out faster than an auto plant.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury
Crisis is demanding what Trump lacks
Editor:
A crisis requires that leaders have the vision to see what’s coming and the decisiveness to act proactively to mitigate or eliminate threats. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he lacks the skill or ability to do either.
His weaknesses have always been on display, and our current situation has brought them into sharp focus. The first responsibility of government is to protect its citizens. Despite having had warnings about our inadequate emergency health infrastructure and in the face of the global pandemic unfolding before his eyes, Trump failed in his first duty. Instead of looking forward to directly face what is before us, he chose to minimize and deny.
A leader takes pains to recognize threats and then uses all appropriate resources to address those threats before being overwhelmed by them. Trump never behaves this way. He is not proactive. He is proud of his skills as a counter-puncher who responds in a transactional way only after presented with a real or imagined threat. This makes him a reactor. He fights from behind and so has shown himself incapable of addressing what we face today.
Trump’s many other character weaknesses exacerbate these two failings. Once he failed to recognize the threat or take action, he predictably defaulted to his patterns of denying responsibility, shifting blame, inflating his image by strutting and self-congratulating, making wild claims, giving voice to unsupportable theories and shamefully demanding fealty from states on the front lines in return for presidential support.
Our emergence from this crisis will not depend on Donald Trump’s leadership, it will be in spite of its lack.
Alan Stern, Greenwich
Spanish Influenza article was riveting

Editor:
Thanks go out to The Post-Star for publishing Maury Thompson’s excellent local history of the 1918-1919 Spanish Influenza.
I have read articles in general about this pandemic, but never one that was historically routed in the local area history. This article is excellent for it also took time to do that research and then to write a very excellent piece concerning that pandemic. It is a good 11 page collective of the account of the happenings in that time period.
What is interesting, is that we have a greater population density now than when in the 1918 influenza pandemic. There is also a difference in the viruses between the two, and all the medical knowledge of treatment of infectious diseases have come about, since 1918.
New vaccine developments and production used to be 10 years, and now we have the great governmental roll outs of vaccines in about 12-18 months. It is usually easier to start with “Clinical Trails” of drug therapeutics first, at the same time we have the research on the vaccine productions.
Ruth McClure, a former
resident of Hudson Falls, New York
Bill of Rights says we can assemble
Editor:
The Bill of Rights: Amendment 1. “Congress shall make no law prohibiting the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
Need I say more.
Bernard Blondin, South Glens Falls
