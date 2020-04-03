Letter to the editor: Cuomo is a true leader in time of crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

One, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has shown himself to be a true leader. He holds daily press conferences to provide honest updates and factual information about the COVID-19 crisis. He takes a large number of questions from the press. He does not denigrate the question or the questioner. He answers them as best he can.

Compare this with the actions of the politician in the White House. Trump has proved himself to be insecure and incompetent and unable to provide honest, truthful information. He demands praise and adulation or he will not call or provide needed supplies and equipment. He ridicules anyone who asks a question he can’t handle or doesn’t like. His news is the epitome of fake news.

Withholding critical medical supplies and equipment from governors who do not sufficiently suck up to Trump is outrageously unethical and borders on being treasonous.

Trump got security briefings about coronavirus three months ago but kept it quiet and called the coronavirus a hoax until a couple of weeks ago.

Now, he has reassured us that he will be happy if only 100,000 of us die from the hoax.

The blood of innocents is dripping from his hands.

Al Muench, Chestertown

