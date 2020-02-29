Letter to the editor: CSEA needs to have 2 points addressed

Editor:

On Feb. 18, 2020, Warren County CSEA union members voted on a proposed contract for four years. The vote ended up being a 3-1 “no” vote for the contract. The contract was drawn up with the help of mediation, but the fact is we are so far apart it will take a lot of negotiations to get us to where a contract might pass.

There are two major points that need to be addressed for a contract to even have a chance to pass:

1. Raises: The county wants our raises to be paid at the base pay we were making at 10-year mark instead of what the employee is making currently. If under 10 years of employment, then it would be at your yearly income currently. The raises are to start at 2.95% for the first year then decrease a little over the remaining three years.

As an example, if an employee was making $15 an hour in their 10th year, but are currently making $19 per hour, their raise would be 44 cents an hour, instead of 56 cents an hour. The county told union members who were negotiating the contract they would not go over 3%. However, non-union county employees got raises between 5% to 15% of their current wage.