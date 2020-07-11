Letter to the editor: Crossing party lines to back Kim Davis

Editor:

I am supporting Kimberly Davis for N.Y. state Senate. I have known Kimberly since 2007 and, in that time, she has impressed me with her dedication to Clinton County. Over the last year, she has worn out several pairs of shoes campaigning throughout the North Country and will wear out many more.

The 45th District needs to make sure the state is financially secure and that we are going in the right direction. With Kimberly’s financial background, I believe she would be a great fit to make sense of the state budget. I again point to her accomplishment of ethics reform as Clinton County treasurer.

Over the last two years, Clinton County has not received its fair share. We need a representative who is in the majority who can help with interests through the 45th district and hear our concerns.

I know as a Mooers Town Board member that, if I need anything, all I have to do is call Kimberly and I will get a response and help. As most people know, I am a registered Republican and an elected Republican in the town of Mooers. In today’s standards, Republicans and Democrats don’t get along; however, in this situation I have no doubt about crossing party lines and endorsing Kimberly Davis.