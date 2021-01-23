Letter to the editor: Critical thought is important

Editor:

Gordon O'Neil thinks I didn't read the text that supports his "cabal" theory. Actually, sir, I did. I, too am big on critical thought. Had you exercised the same you would have seen that when Mr. Inouye made the comment you quoted, he was referring to Reagan, Oliver North, and that whole traitorous Iran-Contra mess in which our government disobeyed the wishes of the people as expressed through Congress and did whatever the heck they felt like doing.

I'm also wondering if Karen Dewey might've seen a recent Post-Star beyond the crossword. If she had she would have seen a different paper than she envisions in her criticisms. It made Trump look like he actually had a successful administration. They actually found some accomplishments to list like, "he made over 800 changes to the immigration laws." Huh?

Listen to Mr. O'Neil, Karen. Employ some critical thinking before just chucking the Post-Star. Even on dead Mondays you have Bob Henke's column, which is always funny and informative. If you read the paper, you'd see he's a staunch Republican but his column never goes there. You'd know his name as he's the Argyle supervisor.

You'd also see that Mr. Doolittle could probably go national with his human interest writings. Talk about a man with a cross to bear.