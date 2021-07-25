Letter to the editor: Critical theory has no place in school

Editor:
There have been quite a few misguided letters as of late that warrant response. The tumultuous joys of working-class summertime fatherhood have rendered my pen idle, yet the recent letter titled “Race has influenced where we all are” deserves a reply.
The author claimed to not fully understand critical race theory, yet felt the need to launch into an emotionally stimulating account of inequalities in Post-WW2 housing. This is done to instill a sense of guilt and regret in white readers (the oppressive class). It’s a dangerous theory that’s divisive in practice. It balkanizes our youths rather than treating them as individuals.
Critical theory, including critical race theory, is a hodgepodge of sociological concepts that differs from “traditional theory” by viewing society as a series of intrinsic power struggles that will wage on for eternity.
People are viewed as either the oppressors or the oppressed. The oppressors benefit from a fundamentally oppressive society; the oppressed will always remain as such, regardless of society’s attempts to promote equality and fairness for all citizens.
This is why the author failed to mention the Fair Housing Act and all other civil rights legislation/court rulings that have been made in American history: anything short of radical upheaval of the oppressive class is inadequate. Those who deny it/ignore it are merely exhibiting fragility when confronted.
This sophomoric theory is the height of academic arrogance. The critical theorist is always correct, regardless of the rebuttal made to their caustic perceptions. They refuse to accept a world where merit, honesty, temperance and persistence determine an individual’s station in life.
They even view punctuality as a tool of the oppressor. There’s no debate with a critical theoretician, only a maddening carousel of ontological assumptions and condescending platitudes. They’re never wrong.
Critical theory has no place in our primary/secondary education system.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station