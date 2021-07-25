Letter to the editor: Critical theory has no place in school

Editor:

There have been quite a few misguided letters as of late that warrant response. The tumultuous joys of working-class summertime fatherhood have rendered my pen idle, yet the recent letter titled “Race has influenced where we all are” deserves a reply.

The author claimed to not fully understand critical race theory, yet felt the need to launch into an emotionally stimulating account of inequalities in Post-WW2 housing. This is done to instill a sense of guilt and regret in white readers (the oppressive class). It’s a dangerous theory that’s divisive in practice. It balkanizes our youths rather than treating them as individuals.

Critical theory, including critical race theory, is a hodgepodge of sociological concepts that differs from “traditional theory” by viewing society as a series of intrinsic power struggles that will wage on for eternity.

People are viewed as either the oppressors or the oppressed. The oppressors benefit from a fundamentally oppressive society; the oppressed will always remain as such, regardless of society’s attempts to promote equality and fairness for all citizens.