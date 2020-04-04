Letter to the editor: Crisis requires vision, decisiveness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

A crisis requires that leaders have the vision to see what’s coming and the decisiveness to act proactively to mitigate or eliminate threats. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he lacks the skill or ability to do either.

His weaknesses have always been on display, and our current situation has brought them into sharp focus. The first responsibility of government is to protect its citizens. Despite having had warnings about our inadequate emergency health infrastructure and in the face of the global pandemic unfolding before his eyes, Trump failed in his first duty. Instead of looking forward to directly face what is before us, he chose to minimize and deny.

A leader takes pains to recognize threats and then uses all appropriate resources to address those threats before being overwhelmed by them. Trump never behaves this way. He is not proactive. He is proud of his skills as a counter-puncher who responds in a transactional way only after presented with a real or imagined threat. This makes him a reactor. He fights from behind and so has shown himself incapable of addressing what we face today.