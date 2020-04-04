Letter to the editor: Crisis requires vision, decisiveness

Editor:
A crisis requires that leaders have the vision to see what’s coming and the decisiveness to act proactively to mitigate or eliminate threats. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he lacks the skill or ability to do either.
His weaknesses have always been on display, and our current situation has brought them into sharp focus. The first responsibility of government is to protect its citizens. Despite having had warnings about our inadequate emergency health infrastructure and in the face of the global pandemic unfolding before his eyes, Trump failed in his first duty. Instead of looking forward to directly face what is before us, he chose to minimize and deny.
A leader takes pains to recognize threats and then uses all appropriate resources to address those threats before being overwhelmed by them. Trump never behaves this way. He is not proactive. He is proud of his skills as a counter-puncher who responds in a transactional way only after presented with a real or imagined threat. This makes him a reactor. He fights from behind and so has shown himself incapable of addressing what we face today.
Trump’s many other character weaknesses exacerbate these two failings. Once he failed to recognize the threat or take action, he predictably defaulted to his patterns of denying responsibility, shifting blame, inflating his image by strutting and self-congratulating, making wild claims, giving voice to unsupportable theories and shamefully demanding fealty from states on the front lines in return for presidential support.
Our emergence from this crisis will not depend on Donald Trump’s leadership, it will be in spite of its lack.
Alan Stern, Greenwich
