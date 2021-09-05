Letter to the editor: Crime writer was right about pot

Crime writer was right about pot
Editor:
Today’s bon mot regards a recent letter by Christine Brown about the proposed weed growing facility in Moreau. To assuage her concerns over odor, possible effect on neighboring homes and businesses, and working conditions I suggest she contact officials in Massachusetts and ask them how that all worked out for them because work out it did. The state is making a fortune in tax revenues. There’s a city tax, a state tax and even a THC tax! I asked a resident if they didn’t fight a war over that stuff a couple hundred years ago. Speaking of years ago, it’s been many since I heard anyone trot out the old “gateway drug” thing. When exactly were those in authority told by “science and the medical profession” that it led to other drugs? Look at Massachusetts and Colorado. They’ve had legal weed for a few years with no uptick at all in the use of hard drugs. I suspect they’ll also assure you that the factories aren’t being run by the drug cartels using the slave labor of infected illegal immigrants.
You know what your gateway drug is? Alcohol. Get a kid high on weed and he knows when he’s too high to drive. Get that kid drunk and he thinks he’s King of the Road. Get a kid drunk and if he’s with people taking ecstasy or whatever he might just pop one on a dare or a whim. The stoner? He’s fine without that stuff.
As acclaimed crime writer Elmore Leonard said through his character U.S. Marshal Raylin Givens, “The only people that have a problem with reefer is them who never smoked reefer.” And the police he rode research with said Leonard always got it right.
Al Scoonzarielli,
Moreau