Letter to the editor: Crime writer was right about pot

Crime writer was right about pot

Today’s bon mot regards a recent letter by Christine Brown about the proposed weed growing facility in Moreau. To assuage her concerns over odor, possible effect on neighboring homes and businesses, and working conditions I suggest she contact officials in Massachusetts and ask them how that all worked out for them because work out it did. The state is making a fortune in tax revenues. There’s a city tax, a state tax and even a THC tax! I asked a resident if they didn’t fight a war over that stuff a couple hundred years ago. Speaking of years ago, it’s been many since I heard anyone trot out the old “gateway drug” thing. When exactly were those in authority told by “science and the medical profession” that it led to other drugs? Look at Massachusetts and Colorado. They’ve had legal weed for a few years with no uptick at all in the use of hard drugs. I suspect they’ll also assure you that the factories aren’t being run by the drug cartels using the slave labor of infected illegal immigrants.