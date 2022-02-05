Letter to the editor: Crew helped man get to pharmacy

Editor:
I would like to give a big shout out to Jim Girard Landscape Maintenance company.
Friday morning I was snowed in and out of heart medication. I could not dig myself out, but to my surprise a crew of Jim Girard Landscape Maintenance helped me out and cleared a way for me to get to the pharmacy to get it. Not only did they clear me a path but did a good job to boot. In these times of the almighty dollar, it was good to see a company take the time to help another person out.
So my hats of to Jim Girard Landscape Maintenance and a special thumbs up to that crew.
Thank you for the help.
An old man with his meds.
Erskine Dorvee, Glens Falls