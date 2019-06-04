Editor:
Recently, playing pinochle at the senior center, an opponent leaned over and advised me there was an ant crawling nearby. I looked down and noticed a tiny critter wending its way drunkenly under my chair. I stared at it for a few moments when suddenly a player at the next table reached her leg out and stepped on it. I was momentarily stunned.
Returning to playing I thought how easily lives are snuffed out. It put me in mind of my three adopted grandchildren, who might have had their lives snuffed out that easily. Two are biracial boys, product of Catholic schoolgirls who decided not to abort. Bless my daughter for how she raised them. One is a physics major at GlobalFoundries, the other a customer engineer with IBM. Then there's my granddaughter, found begging at age 4 on the Mongolian border. Now 13, beautiful with her braces recently removed. My buttons pop as she whips through Beethoven's Fur Elise on the piano. Good Lord, those mothers never will see what wonders they created.
I'm a man, what right do I have to say what a woman can or cannot do with her body. But the life within her is not hers. Recently a popular radio talk show host had a woman call in who had been raped at age 15. The lowlife impregnated her. She couldn't bring herself to abort the life within her so she carried to term. She got the surprise of her life. She had twin boys. Over their lives, they sought out their real mother and found her. Now, like her own grandchildren, they share their families and the twins never cease to thank her for letting them live.
I just couldn't bring myself to step on that little ant.
Gene Casella, Queensbury