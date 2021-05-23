Letter to the editor: Creating a legacy that is shameful

Editor:

To Elise Stefanik: Normally, this would be a time to send you accolades for your recent selection to a leadership position in your party. You know; get the old atta girl, good job, well done, cheers and the proverbial pat on the back.

The problem is that, like Lance Armstrong, Enron, Sheldon Silver, Michael Flinn, 40-plus 2021 West Point cadets, Donald Trump, the 2021 Derby winner and every other morally challenged cheater; your achievements are tarnished or not real.

You have pushed the lies that the twice-impeached resoundingly defeated former president somehow had an election stolen from him. You have based your whole platform on how much you respect the loser in chief that was the Donald.

I for one have an exceedingly difficult time recognizing your accomplishments, ever since you figured out that the numbers only work if you leave your moral compass at the door. Maybe you feel proud to be the best or loudest at spreading the lie, but now you get to join all those cheaters mentioned above, as well as the thousands of others that run against the truth.

I just wonder what conversation I would have with my now 18-month-old grandson when he prepares to vote for the first time, if I had taken the same path you have.