It’s time for us to face the facts. Our country has a big time drug problem, like it or not. I read in the paper that approximately 70 festival goers were arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and many other charges. What most people don’t know is that for every one that is arrested, there are 10 people that don’t get arrested. If this takes place at a large music event, you are talking about approximately 700 people that are not doing the right thing, maybe more. Most of these people are driving cars; that should give you a message.
The troopers, police and other law people can only do so much. This should give all of us a message. It’s past time to really make our laws tougher, and if necessary, build bigger jails to take care of the problem. I know many say it’s only a passing fancy with these people. I say we are down to our knees and going lower. How bad do we have to get? Let’s start now to make our country better in this area. Enough said.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga