Letter to the editor: COVID deaths exceed atomic bombings'

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The combined death toll resulting from the immediate blast was about 150,000. Ironically, this week the COVID-19 toll of dead Americans is approximately the same, with the prospects by the end of the year for the number to increase to 250,000, or a quarter of a million Americans dead — surpassing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki totals.
President Trump dismisses this American mega death reality as “it is what it is,” implying that it is of no great significance. He previously said that his supporters would support him if he killed one person on 5th Avenue. What about 250,000 or a quarter million dead Americans by the end of this year? Will they still support him?
Dave Ofiara, Saratoga Springs
