Letter to the editor: COVID deaths exceed atomic bombings'

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The combined death toll resulting from the immediate blast was about 150,000. Ironically, this week the COVID-19 toll of dead Americans is approximately the same, with the prospects by the end of the year for the number to increase to 250,000, or a quarter of a million Americans dead — surpassing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki totals.