Letter to the editor: COVID care at hospital was great

Editor:

Recently, I have been hospitalized for COVID-19. I am writing to applaud the care I got from the moment I called 911, to the Glens Falls Hospital ECC personnel, the Three West caregivers and auxiliary staff of our great hospital.

As I was still on oxygen, they arranged my ride home also with EMS. I have seen these people in action when it mattered, when they worked without regard to breaks, food or longer than scheduled hours. They were proficient, but also fun — including a boost in morale. This comes from a calling to one's profession, and we are so lucky to have these people in our community.

My own family — children and grandchildren have been such a support and joy, I think I can get through anything. So let us move forward with an effort to help each other, realizing that this virus will not be able to sustain itself forever. It is already trying to do so to survive. And I encourage all to get the vaccines too. This will be the ammo that destroys COVID-19's hold on our lives.

Sharon Gibbs, Glens Falls

