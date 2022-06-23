Letter to the editor: Coverage lacking for PWBA event

Coverage lacking for PWBA event

I am flabbergasted by The Post-Star’s lack of coverage with the PWBA (Professional Women’s Bowling Association) U.S. Women’s Open over the past week at Kingpin’s Alley in South Glens Falls.

This local event had the cream of the crop women bowlers, and the only news readers saw was a small 86-word snippet on May 24, which provided hardly any detail about this noteworthy event occurring right in the area. Did you know out of the 90 women who competed in the U.S. Open, 27 of them were from overseas? Did you know there was a local bowler named Liz Kuhlkin who competed in this event as well? A local athlete taking part in such a feat should have been recognized. Sporting events with local contestants should be promoted.

The Associated Press did a wonderful piece on June 17 about the 50th anniversary of Title IX. In the article they interviewed a bowler named Maria Bulanova, who was originally from Russia but played for Vanderbilt and won a national title in 2018 (who also competed in this year’s event).

Bowling is a varsity sport in this area, yet a national event like the U.S. Open was not recognized, nor promoted for community interest. Bowling may not be of interest to everyone, but when a national sporting event is going on in my town, I would hope my local newspaper would have someone at that event giving day-to-day analysis for the community.

I relied on the Times Union to keep me apprised of the details of the event as it occurred. The Post-Star threw a gutter ball on this one.

Chris LaPointe, Greenwich

