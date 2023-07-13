As our SCOTUS rolls back the opportunity for other Americans, I remember back. Pre-1968, before Equal Employment Opportunity law, the country was quite different. American trade union jobs (the best jobs) and many government civil service jobs were closed to minorities and other groups. (Women). Not to mention college, due to poorer schools and education in general in minority neighborhoods. EEO opened those opportunities up and continues to do so even today. In 1968 a “Black” postal carrier came to Smithtown Post Office. The first “Black” to ever work in Smithtown Post Office. Most of the workers dislike the idea of working alongside a black man and of course he was shunned. However, one guy took him under his wing befriended him and coerced the rest of the workers to do the same. Of course, the guy was my father. Not an educated guy, not a hero, just a guy. I wish he were alive today so he could tell people exactly was going through his head. Maybe we could all learn something.